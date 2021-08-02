DNH administration runs vaccination awareness drive

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India have increased their preparedness for the Covid-19 disease declared as a pandemic, with the administration forming teams from several departments; these teams are working in urban and rural areas. Along with this, to fight against this epidemic, the Government of India has started the Covid-19 administration; its implementation has also been done in the district administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Many important steps have been taken by the District Administration Dadra and Nagar Haveli to make this campaign of Covid-19 rationing successful. As the COVID-19 vaccination awareness contest was run on social media, under which the participants were challenged to create awareness among people about Covid-19 vaccination through their art works and encourage people to get Covid-19 vaccination done. This competition lasted for one month from the 17 June 2021. In this competition, Kumari Shanaya Rajput, and Raish Yadav Silvassa awarded by Dr. Apurva Sharma resident of Silvassa, Deputy Collector (Silvasa), and made them proud by giving medal, certificate and trophy.