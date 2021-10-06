DNH administration celebrates Gandhi anniversary

The district administration organized a Sarva Dharma Sabha on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi,

Like every year in Dadra Nagar Haveli, at the Children's Park in Silvassa. the officers including Collector, Superintendent of Police remembered Gandhiji by garlanding the statue. After which all religion prayer meeting was also organized. On this occasion District Collector Dr. Rakesh Minhas, Superintendent of Police Hareshwar Swamy, Deputy Collector Charmi Parekh, Khanvel SDM Farman Brahma, Chief Officer of Silvassa Municipality Mohit Mishra, Divisional Police Officer Siddharth Jain and Deputy Health Secretary Krishna Chaitanya were prominently present. After garlanding the statue of Gandhi, everyone participated in the prayer meeting after which the collector administered the oath of cleanliness to all the people present. All government and non-government and various programs related to them were organized in Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:17 AM IST