DMA honours Dr. Sara George Muthoot on its 75th Anniversary

In a glittering ceremony held at TalkatoraA Stadium to mark the 75th anniversary of the Delhi Malayalee Association (DMA), Dr. Sara George Muthoot was honored for her exemplary contributions to the Indian Education Society. The event, attended by over 5,000 guests, was a grand affair featuring many eminent personalities, including Malayalam film actors Joju George and Shyju Kurup. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group, was also present to witness this special occasion. This recognition is a testament to Dr. Sara George Muthoot’s selfless philanthropy and remarkable achievements, including being the first and only Malayalee woman entrepreneur to feature in the prestigious Forbes Magazine.

Dr. Sara George Muthoot, Director of St. George’s School and Paul George Global School in New Delhi, has significantly shaped the nation’s education policies and reforms through her extensive knowledge and experience in education and social welfare spanning over five decades. An epitome of grace, poise, and simplicity, Dr. Sara George Muthoot blends traditional values with modern perspectives, emphasizing nurturing Indian values and ethos among children. Her quintessential attributes make her a perfect role model for many aspiring career women, particularly in the field of education.

Dr. Sara George Muthoot is known for her wise decisions and compassionate approach, listening and attending to the needs of children, parents, and teachers. Her mission to educate and empower each child as her own is priceless. Understanding that each child is gifted with unique qualities, she believes that a good educator goes beyond defined molds to empower students to become their true selves. Her journey as an achiever is adorned with numerous notable awards, which she humbly dedicates to her students, who have been her constant source of encouragement.

Among her accolades, Dr. Sara George Muthoot was awarded the "Outstanding Contribution in Education Award" and the "Excellence in Instructional Leadership Award" by The Educational Excellence Conclave 2022 for her exceptional work in education and transforming the lives of millions of students. From conventional education systems to the modern era, Dr. Sara George Muthoot has mentored various teams and built long-term associations based on trust. She believes the realms of education extend beyond formal education, as alumni continue to reach out to her in gratitude. She accepts this recognition with a humble sense of achievement and an even greater sense of contentment.