Divam Juneja ruled Google Trends; achieved new record!

Emerging young artist Divam Juneja has swiftly created a record in his name. On September 27, around 10 PM, he dominated Google Trends leaving popular celebrities behind including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Divam Juneja is the son of well-known business tycoon and investor Dr. Sanjeev Juneja. Apart from this, Divam Juneja keeps involving himself in various social works by getting associated with his family's social work NGO IKG Care Foundation.

He has also performed well in dramas like Nok Jhonk, Bhaidooj, Court Martial, and Rakhi. Also, Divam Juneja is a fine dancer and this talent of him can be seen in songs like Fire Again and Nayi Suba Aayegi which later gained massive appreciation from people. Moreover, the young man is quite friendly and cheerful by nature.

Divam Juneja's father Dr. Sanjeev Juneja is also known as Brand Machine. And due to Juneja’s tireless efforts, the brands made by him like Dr. Ortho, Roop Mantra, Sachi Saheli, Pet Saffa have given a tough competition to the International Market and are also admired by renowned personalities for ultimate products quality and efficacy.

Not in India but also in abroad countries, Sanjeev Juneja has been honoured in various magnificent events. Dr. Juneja says, “our country has amazingly talented artists, who if given a chance, their talent will be recognized by the whole world. Being a father, I feel so pleased and content.” In the end, he wishes Divam Juneja a bright and blissful future.