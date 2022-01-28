District panchayat President Babubhai Patel hoists the flag on Republic Day and Merger Day

Daman District Panchayat President Babubhai Patel hoisted the flag on the 73rd Republic Day and Third merger Day in the courtyard of the District Panchayat Office. district panchayat Chief Executive Officer Ashish Mohan, Sarpanch, district Panchayat members and employees saluted the national flag by singing the national anthem along with President Babubhai Patel. Dist.panchayat President Babubhai Patel greeted the people of Daman on Republic Day and merger Day. He said that under the leadership of Administrator Praful Patel, rapid development is taking place in the Union Territory. The country is on the path of progress, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi.

Citizens are being benefited by public welfare schemes and programs in the country. Daman District Panchayat is also trying to benefit the villagers through public friendly schemes/programmes under it. Citizens should participate strongly in campaigns including cleanliness. In this way, we will be able to strengthen the government efforts of innovation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:17 AM IST