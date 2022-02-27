Distribution Camp held under CSR activities of POSOCO

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav & the CSR activities of Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO), a 'Distribution Camp' of assistive devices for the disabled persons was organized at BDPO Office, Firozpur Jhirka, Nuh (Haryana) in the presence of Chief Guest, Ranbir Singh SDM, Punhana and Navratan Gupta, CGM, POSOCO, Manoj Kumar Agrawal, CGM (CP), POSOCO, Ajay Kumar Phillip, Sr. GM, POSOCO & other officials from POSOCO.

This CSR project was carried out in collaboration with Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation-ALIMCO (A Government of India Undertaking) with the objective of providing aids and assistive devices to persons with disabilities of Firozpur Jhirka village in Nuh district, one of the aspirational districts of Haryana.

POSOCO carries out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities every year in compliance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013, Companies (CSR Policy) Rules 2014, Guidelines of Department of Public Enterprises on CSR and CSR and Sustainability Policy of the Company. For the financial year 2021-22, a budget of 15.00 lakhs was allocated to the Northern Regional Load Despatch Center, POSOCO.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:04 PM IST