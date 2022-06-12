e-Paper Get App

Director (Refineries), IndianOil, presides over Third-Party Inspection Agencies Meet-2022

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image

Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, in her inaugural address at the Third Party Inspection Agencies Meet-2022, stressed upon the critical role of empanelled Quality Assurance Agencies in an industry for confirming to supply of defect-free material ordered through various vendors, to ensure safe, reliable & uninterrupted operation of plant, timely project execution as well as timely plant turnaround. She added that empanelled TPI agencies act as frontline quality assurance personnel. She urged the head of TPI agencies to work in coordination with IndianOil and ensure 100% compliance to Quality Assurance Protocol in IOC’s quest for zero defect for all procurements.

V K Raizada, Consultant (M&I), D S Sehgal ED (PS-PJ), Rajiv Kacker, ED(PJ), Shubhajit Sarkar, ED(O), along with other senior officials from IndianOil were present.

HomeCorporate-galleryDirector (Refineries), IndianOil, presides over Third-Party Inspection Agencies Meet-2022

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: ACB arrests cop, aide for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Maharashtra: ACB arrests cop, aide for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Prophet Muhammad row: Protest in JNU over demolished homes in Prayagraj

Prophet Muhammad row: Protest in JNU over demolished homes in Prayagraj

Kuwait to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet in Fahaheel

Kuwait to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet in Fahaheel

25 days of severe heat so far this summer in Delhi, highest since 2012

25 days of severe heat so far this summer in Delhi, highest since 2012

Maharashtra Police issue detailed SOPs for investigation in rape cases

Maharashtra Police issue detailed SOPs for investigation in rape cases