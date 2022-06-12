Director (Refineries), IndianOil, presides over Third-Party Inspection Agencies Meet-2022

Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, in her inaugural address at the Third Party Inspection Agencies Meet-2022, stressed upon the critical role of empanelled Quality Assurance Agencies in an industry for confirming to supply of defect-free material ordered through various vendors, to ensure safe, reliable & uninterrupted operation of plant, timely project execution as well as timely plant turnaround. She added that empanelled TPI agencies act as frontline quality assurance personnel. She urged the head of TPI agencies to work in coordination with IndianOil and ensure 100% compliance to Quality Assurance Protocol in IOC’s quest for zero defect for all procurements.

V K Raizada, Consultant (M&I), D S Sehgal ED (PS-PJ), Rajiv Kacker, ED(PJ), Shubhajit Sarkar, ED(O), along with other senior officials from IndianOil were present.