Director (Refineries), IndianOil, leads Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 at Refineries Division

Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), inaugurated the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week 2022’ at Refineries Headquarters, IndianOil. Mistry said that IndianOil’s corporate governance model is guided by principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability, reflecting high standards of ethical and responsible conduct in all its business functions. IndianOil’s core values of Care, Innovation, Passion, and Trust are a guiding light for each IOCian for nurturing a work culture of righteousness.

Mistry also launched online initiatives to streamline internal HR processes leading to more transparency & efficiency in line with IndianOil’s constant endeavour to introduce technological innovations and digital interventions for strengthening trust & reliability with all stakeholders.