Director General VS Pathania lays keel for two Coast Guard Pollution Control Vessels

Director General VS Pathania, PTM, TM laid the keel for 02 Coast Guard Pollution Control Vessels (GSL Yard 1267 & 1268) on 21 Nov 22 under construction at Goa Shipyard. The ceremony was performed in the presence of GSL CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and other Senior dignitaries from the GSL and Indian Coast Guard. Keel Laying is a major milestone activity in the construction of ships, symbolising formal commencement of the erection process of ships on the building berth. The 02 Pollution Control Vessels are being indigenously designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard. The construction of these vessels is a major boost for AatmaNirbhar Bharat and India’s Make in India commitment with orders for equipment and systems on indigenous firms including MSMEs.The first vessel will be delivered by GSL to ICG by Feb 2025 and the second by Aug 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General VS Pathania, PTM, TM, The Director General Indian Coast Guard, informed that the Pollution Control Vessels, whose keel is being laid today, will be a new generation Special Role Vessel, equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated equipment and capable of performing multifarious roles of Indian Coast Guard, with prominent being combating marine pollution at extended ranges from the coastline. The PCVs will be equipped with state-of-art technology, advanced & highly sensitive pollution control equipment, navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery. Ships will be capable of carrying out dedicated oil spill response operations for containment, recovery, separation and dispersal of pollutants. The vessel will be fitted with latest pollution control equipment including two flush type side sweeping arms enabling it to contain oil spill whilst in motion. An advanced software would assist in predicting the spread of the complex oil spill pattern and Dynamic Positioning System will enable the vessel to be maneuvered in restricted areas with precision. The vessel is being designed to recover the lightest to the most viscous oil at the rate of 300 tons per hour. The vessels are also equipped with fire-fighting and salvage systems.