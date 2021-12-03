Director (Finance), SJVN urged UP CM for allocating more renewable power projects

A.K. Singh Director (Finance) made a courtesy visit to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath and briefed him about the progress being made in the allotted 75 MW Solar Project in Parasan Solar Park. The Solar Park is located at Tehsil Kalpi, District Jalaun near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh apprised Hon’ble Chief Minister that SJVN has awarded the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of Project to M/s Solarworld Energy Solutions Private Limited. The development of project will involve investment of around Rs. 392 Crores. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by July 2022.

He further informed that, SJVN bagged this project through competitive bidding held by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) at a tariff of ₹2.68 per unit for 25 years. The Project will generate 168 Million Units (MU) of energy annually and 4205 MU of electricity in 25 years with Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 25.06%. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has already been signed between UPPCL (Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited) and SJVN for 25 years. He also requested the Hon’ble Chief Minister for the allotment of more Renewable Power Projects in the State to SJVN.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director SJVN, stated that SJVN currently has more than 11000 MW power projects in its portfolio & such initiatives would enable SJVN achieving its Shared Vision of generating 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040 to meet the company's short-medium-long term objectives.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:57 PM IST