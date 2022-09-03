Dinesh Kumar Batra takes charge as Chairman & Managing Director of BEL

Dinesh Kumar Batra, Director (Finance) & CFO, has taken additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with effect from September 1, 2022.

As Director (Finance) & CFO, Dinesh Kumar Batra steered BEL to achieve its highest ever turnover of Rs. 15,044 Cr and PAT of Rs. 2,349 crore in FY 2021-22. He was instrumental in increasing BEL’s authorised capital to Rs. 750 crore from Rs. 250 crore and issuing two bonus shares for each share held by the shareholders of the company. He also played a pivotal role in obtaining necessary approvals for BEL’s highest ever payout of 450% Dividend.

Dinesh Kumar Batra was instrumental in the company’s move to foray into the Electro-Explosive segment. He is also credited with BEL entering into Li-on battery packs for automobiles to support the e-Mobility programme of the Government of India. He is a member of the Board of BEL subsidiaries, BEL-Thales Systems Limited (BTSL) and BEL Optronic Devices Limited (BELOP).