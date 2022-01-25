Digital India Sale - India’s biggest electronics sale, is back at Reliance Digital

People can now celebrate this Republic Day with the Digital India sale. You can grab amazing deals and discounts on your kind of tech at all Reliance Digital stores, My Jio Stores and on www.reliancedigital.in. Apart from best deals on electronics, Reliance Digital is also offering 6% instant discount* on any banks’* credit card. Citibank customers can avail 10% Instant Discount* on credit card, debit card & EMI transactions. Also, get Rs. 1,000/-* worth of Reliance Digital vouchers on every purchase of Rs. 5,000/-. These offers are valid till 26 January 2022. There are also special offers across a wide range of electronics such as TVs, Smartphones, Laptops, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Wearables and Home Appliances.

Get your hands on the latest smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung, available with attractive offers. Buy a OnePlus 9RT 5G only for Rs. 38,999/-* (Price post bank cashback) or a Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G only for Rs. 34,990/-* (Price post cashback and exchange bonus). Also on offer are irresistible deals to enhance your audio experience. With a Rs. 6,910/- off on an MRP of Rs. 18,900/-*, get the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at just Rs. 11,990/-* (Offer price includes Rs. 1,500 cashback on select banks’ credit & debit cards).

Customers can get a Samsung Watch3 Bluetooth (41 mm) only for Rs.14,100/-* (Offer price includes bank cashback on select bank cards).

There are many great offers on gaming laptops as well. Buy HP Victus & Pavilion Gaming laptop at a starting price of Rs. 59,999/-*. Get the Lenovo Core i3 8GB Laptops at a starting price of Rs. 37,990/-. Also get additional benefits of up to Rs. 12,900/-* on your purchase.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:28 PM IST