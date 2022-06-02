Digilockers- CR’s yet another positive step towards digitization, increasing non-fare earnings and providing the best service to its passengers

During the financial year 2021-22, the revenue on Non Fare Revenue account has been Rs.40.41 crores as compared to Rs.20.92 crores during the financial year 2020-21, which is an increase of 93.16%. This is the highest ever Non Fare Revenue in any financial year by CR.

It has also set a fine example of combination of better & modern amenities to the passengers and also enhancement of railway revenue through various non-fare revenue concepts like Digilockers, Personal Care Centres, e-bikes, e-charging points etc.

One of the most successful ventures among these has been provision of Digilockers. Mumbai Division has successfully implemented the concept of Digital Smart Cloak Rooms (Digilockers) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus stations under New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS).

Central Railway has a total of 560 digilockers including 300 at CSMT, 160 at Dadar and 100 at LTT. These self-operated digilockers are passenger friendly, easy to use and transparent in operation.