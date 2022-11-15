Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway sets new record in freight loading

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
A new record was set by Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway in the field of freight loading. In the current financial year 2022-23 till November 8, 2022, 100 million tonnes of goods have been loaded in just 221 days. This achievement was achieved in the year 2020-21 in 288 days while in 2021-22 in 245 days.

