Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway sets new record in freight loading

A new record was set by Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway in the field of freight loading. In the current financial year 2022-23 till November 8, 2022, 100 million tonnes of goods have been loaded in just 221 days. This achievement was achieved in the year 2020-21 in 288 days while in 2021-22 in 245 days.

