DG, SCOPE conferred with Outstanding Leadership Award by IES

Atul Sobti, Director General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) was awarded 'Outstanding Leadership Award' by Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam. Recognizing his incessant efforts towards capacity building of Public Sector Enterprises in India, the award conferred by Institute of Economic Studies (IES), was presented in the presence of Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President IES and other dignitaries.

