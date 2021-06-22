DG CRPF visits Kashmir, reviews preparedness and highway security

Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF visited Kashmir and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Force. The DG commenced his visit from 116 Battalion CRPF stationed at Pahalgam. In addition to checking the preparedness of the battalion, the DG also conducted a sainik sammelan with the troops where he interacted with them and addressed their issues. He also encouraged the troops to come up with suggestions that will augment the efficiency of the Force.

The DG shared a meal with the Bravehearts of the battalion in the ceremonial Badakhaana. Later in the day, DG CRPF visited South Kashmir Operational Range Awantipora and reviewed the highway security. It is pertinent to note that the Force has significant deployment to secure the Jammu-Srinagar highway.