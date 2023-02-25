DG CRPF inaugurates 4th MHA national Police K9 seminar

The Director General, CRPF Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS inaugurated the 4th MHA National Police K9 seminar organised by Dog Breeding and Training School, CRPF on Thursday in Bengaluru. Malini Krishnamoorthy, Additional DGP, Internal Security Division, Karnataka State Police was the Guest of Honour.

The two-day K9 seminar at DBTS CRPF Bengaluru is being attended by over a hundred domain experts and eminent speakers from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), state police, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and veterinary specialists of the country.

With ‘Patrol K9: Vigil and Combat’ as the theme, the seminar shall facilitate exchange of experience based ideas on important subjects such as innovations and best practices in K9 training methodology, K9 health, nutrition, and breeding, Role of K9s in emerging security scenario, K9s in border vigil and wildlife protection and futuristic security challenges and role of K9s in unconventional scenarios.

DG CRPF commended the operational performance of the K9s and stressed upon the role of K9s as force multipliers in police and security forces. He laid special emphasis on role and use of K9s in combating the drug menace faced by the country. He highlighted the crucial role of K9s in the overall security scenario.

DG CRPF also released the 4th National Police K9 seminar booklet at DBTS CRPF Bengaluru. The booklet has insightful articles on various aspects of dog breeding, training and optimizing the utility of K9 in the security forces.

The inaugural session was followed by a demonstration by the K9 teams of CRPF. CRPF K9s are trained in counter IED, counter narcotics, counter terrorism and counter riot drills among other trades.

Other dignitaries present were Rajiv Singh, IG (Operations) CRPF, Mahesh Chandra Ladda, IG (Karnataka and Kerala) Sector CRPF and Suresh S, Commandant/Principal DBTS CRPF. Eminent among the veterinary experts present were Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Director ICAR-NIANP, Dr K Vinod Kumar, Asst Professor Kerala Veterinary University, Dr Umesh Kalahalli, Small Animal Consultant, Bengaluru, Dr P Sreedevi, Former Professor Madras Veterinary College among others.