DG Coast Guard Reviews ICG Preparedness In TN And Andhra Pradesh

Director General Rakesh Pal, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard arrived on his maiden visit to Chennai on 04 Apr 24. During the four days visit, the Director General will review the operational preparedness of Coast Guard units based at various locations in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The DG was received at Coast Guard Air Station in Chennai by Inspector General Donny Michael, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East). He was given customary welcome in the form of ceremonial parade by officers and men of ICG units based in Chennai. The DG also held a high level meeting with Coast Guard officers at Chennai and interacted with other ranks.

During the next four days, Director General Rakesh Pal, AVSM, PTM, TM will be visiting the vital Coast Guard units based at Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Puducherry, Karaikal (TN) and Mandapam (TN). He will also be reviewing the infrastructure projects related to capacity building and support services for Coast Guard units at Chennai and other locations.