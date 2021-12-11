Deputy District Magistrate Charmi Parekh takes over additional charge of Chief Officer of Silvassa Municipality

Silvassa's only Municipality, Silvassa Municipality, after more than 4 years the Chief Officer was transferred and the charge of the new Chief Officer has been entrusted to Dadra Nagar Haveli Deputy District Officer Charmi Parekh by the administration. On the third day after the official order arrived, Deputy District Officer Charmi Parekh reached the municipal office, where the municipal officials and councilors welcomed their new chief officer very warmly. Addressing the Municipal President Rakesh Chauhan, Vice President Ajay Desai and all the councilors and officers and employees, Chief Officer Charmi Parekh said that in her welcome ceremony organized in Silvassa Municipal Auditorium. Being the chief officer of the municipality, the coordination of people for the development works of the municipality will be given priority on the people-oriented works with the consent, The cooperation of councilors and municipal officials will continue. On this occasion, Municipal President Rakesh Singh Chouhan said that the chief minister of the municipality Parekh's arrival in the officer's office will be very effective for the municipality. Because Charmi Parekh himself is the Deputy District Magistrate of the district and with him Has long experience in administrative work so that it will be easy for the people to work in the municipality. Everyone congratulated him on this occasion.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:07 PM IST