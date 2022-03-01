Departments of Posts and India Post Payments Bank Maharashtra Circle felicitate top-5 Grameen Dak Sevaks of "BBPS Diwali Dhamaka Campaign"

The Bharat Bill Payment System “BBPS” has been launched by the Reserve Bank of India for easing the payments of bills across geographies. It offers myriad Bill collection categories like electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, water bills, etc. and other repetitive payments like insurance premium, mutual funds, school fees, institution fees, credit cards, fastag recharge, local taxes, housing society payments, etc. at one single window.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) had launched BBPS “Cash-to-Bill” feature in Sep-2021 and DoP-IPPB had launched 3 months (01.11.2021 to 31.01.2022) campaign.

Performance Highlights of Maharashtra Circle are: Maharashtra Circle single handedly contributed (57,000+) Bill Payment transactions almost 60% of the pan India achievement.

Ms. Veena Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle was the Chief Guest and G R Bansal, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO), IPPB Corporate Office New Delhi was the guest of honor for this function.

Top-3 Grameen Dak Sevaks 1. Vishwanath Lingayat, Ratnagiri:4127 transactions, 2. Shivaji Kumbhar, Kolhapur: 3834 transactions and 3. Rajesh Utekar, Ratnagiri: 3666 transactions got Scooter and other 2 Toppers i.e. 1. Jaydeo Adhav, Amravati : 3064 transactions and 2. Yasin Pinjari, Kolhapur:2169 transactions got Smartphone by Chief Post Master General (CPMG) in the felicitation function.

While addressing the function, Ms. Veena Srinivas, CPMG, Maharashtra Circle said, “Now any one can make bill payments through Cash without having an IPPB a/c at any Post office through any GDS/Postmen/Postal Assistant across the country. In Maharashtra and Goa, this facility is available at 12,000+ Post Offices and is also available at the doorsteps through 16,000+ workforce of your trusted postmen and GDS”.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:18 PM IST