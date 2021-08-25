Department of Sociology commences Golden Jubilee Year Celebrations

With a keen focus on social empowerment, and deep-rooted passion towards enriching the ecosystems, the Department of Sociology was inaugurated in 1971 with the aim of building social leaders who carry a vision towards contributing for the development, structure, and functioning of human society. The Sociology Department has a rich alumni strength of over 5000 who create a mark in the field. The Department is proudly stepping into its 50th year and the Golden Jubilee celebrations are commencing from 19 August 2021.

On this landmark celebration, Thiru K Ponmudi, Honourable Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu addressed an august gathering of educationists, teachers, former students, industry leaders and current students with a blend of hybrid participation. In his address, Honourable Minister highlighted the importance of empowering and educating young women which runs in the ethos of Stella Maris College vision and mission statement.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:42 AM IST