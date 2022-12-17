Department of Posts organises Philately Exhibition

The Department of Posts is organizing a National level Philately Exhibition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi w.e.f. 11th-15th February, 2023. To promote the event, Veena R. Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle held a Press Conference on 15.12.2022 at Mumbai GPO.

Veena R. Srinivas informed that after a long time such exhibition is being held at National level in which eminent philatelists from all over the country will show case their collections of Postage Stamps on various themes viz. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and New India, Youth Power, Women Power (Nari Shakti), Achievements@75, Nature and wildlife and culture and History of the Country.

AMRITPEX 2023 will be a ‘1400 Frames’ Exhibition on 50,000 sq.ft. floor area with more than 50 booths for sale of philatelic items, wall of stamps, live paintings etc.

For promotion of the AMRITPEX – 2023, a Special Cancellation was released on the event by Veena R. Srinivas, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle.

Photo attached.

(from left to right are seen – A representative of Media, Shraddha Gokarn – Asstt. Director Postal Services (PSR), Dr. Sudhir Jakhere – Asstt.Postmaster General (Business Development), Veena R. Srinivas – Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Amitabh Singh – Postmaster General (Mails & Business Development ), F. B. Sayyad – Asstt.Postmaster General (Staff), Ashwini Manjure – Philatelist..