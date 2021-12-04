Department Of Posts observes Swachhta Pakhwada at the Mumbai Postal Region

Mumbai Postal Region has observed the year-long cleanliness drive, "Swachhta Pakhwada", as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, from 16th November, 2021 to 30th November, 2021. All Postal Units, Postal Divisions and Post Offices under Mumbai Region have undertaken this drive with commitment. This campaign of Mumbai Region was led by Postmaster General Swati Pandey who closely monitored the activities on a day-to-day basis for accomplishing the objective of the Swachhta Pakhwada. The Pakhwada campaign commenced on 16th November, 2021 after taking the “Swachhta Pledge" in all the post offices of Mumbai city and suburb. The directive of Government of India advocated the observance of creating awareness among the public about the Swachhta Abhiyan and preservation of water. Accordingly, all units of Mumbai Postal Region organized various programs in Post office, Staff quarters, and surrounding areas

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:14 PM IST