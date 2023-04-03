Department of Posts launch Sub Post Office at VIT - AP University

The Department of Posts has launched the Sub Post Office today i.e. 31. 03. 2023 in the VIT-AP University. Aditya Kumar Naik, IPOS, Director- Postal Services, Andhra Pradesh Circle has inaugurated the new sub-post office with the postal code 522241.Operations of the post office have started with immediate effect in the campus.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Guest Aditya Kumar Naik – Director of postal services said, Department of Posts (DoP) has been the backbone of the country’s communication and has been playing a vital role in the country’s social economic development for the past 150 years since its launch in the country. With more than 1,55,000 post offices, the DoP has the most widely distributed postal network in the world now, he said. The sub post office in the VIT-AP university campus will offer Postal Services such as Normal, Registered and Speed Post, Savings Bank Account, Postal ATM Card, Recurring Deposit, Susanna Samriddhi Yojana, Time Deposits, Postal Life Insurance, Postal Provident Fund, Senior Citizens Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, Aadhar Enrollment and Updation etc one can use the serve of their choice in the post office with immediate effect he said.

VIT - AP University Vice Chancellor Dr S.V. Kota Reddy said that we were very delighted to set up a sub post office in the premises of VIT-AP University and requested all university staff, faculty and students to use the post office services. He thanked postal department for considering the request of VIT-AP university and initiating the steps to launch it on the campus

VIT - AP University Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Sivanageswara Rao – APMG-Staff and Vigilance, A.P. Circle, T. Veera Raghavulu (Superintendent of Post Offices, Guntur Division), Srinivas -Assistant superintendent of posts - Mangalagiri, Post Office staff, teachers, students and university staff participated in the program.