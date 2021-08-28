DEMU train starts running between Vasco Da Gama and Kulem

The South Western Railway has replaced Conventional Rake of T. No. 07342/07341 Vasco Da Gama-Kulem-Vasco Da Gama Passenger Special and T. No. 07343/07344 Vasco Da Gama-Kulem-Vasco Da Gama Passenger Special with new Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) rakes with effect from today. The train composition will have 8 Car coaches. The first service of Vasco Da Gama-Kulem DEMU special, the first DEMU train of Hubballi Division, departed from Vasco Da Gama today at 07:30 hrs.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:14 AM IST