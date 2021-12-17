DEMU train starts running between Hubballi and Guntakal

The South Western Railway has replaced Conventional Rake of Train No. 07337/07338 SSS Hubballi - Guntakal – SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special with Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rake with effect from December 15. The first service of Hubballi - Guntakal DEMU special departed from Hubballi December 15.

This is the second DEMU in Hubballi Division after DEMU between Vasco Da Gama and Kulem and first DEMU service from Hubballi.

Electrification of the section from Ballari to Londa is progressing at fast pace and MEMU services also can be operated after completion of electrification

Train No. 07337 SSS Hubballi – Guntakal DEMU Daily Passenger Special leaves SSS Hubballi at 07:45 hrs. and reach Guntakal at 14:10 hrs. Train. No. 07338 Guntakal- SSS Hubballi DEMU Daily Passenger Special leaves Guntakal at 14:40 hrs. and reach SSS Hubballi at 21:10 hrs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:41 PM IST