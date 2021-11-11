Deepak Advertising celebrates 25th anniversary

It is a ordinary thing to sustain in any field but to be the best in that field for years is a very different thing. This remarkable journey of Deepak Advertising which started from the year 1996 has reached an important milestone in its Silver Jubilee year today. Deepak Advertising started with Cable Advertising and today it is serving in 4 states and seven cities i.e. Indore, Gurgaon (Delhi), Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Nagpur and Jabalpur as a Complete Communication Solution Provider. Over the years, Deepak Advertising kept on adding many important achievements to its kitty. Along with winning the Agency of the Year Award 15 times, the agency has more than 175 national and international awards in its name.

A observant eye on the market, precise marketing strategy, amazing understanding between client and media, efficient team, correct communication are the notable features of Deepak Advertising. On one hand, the agency is rendering its services to the Corporate clients like Maruti, Samsung, Walmart, Sony, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vectus, D.P. Jewelery Limited, Shree Vaishnav Trust and on the other, it is also successfully serving government clients like NHAI, Railways, Indian Oil, IIM, LIC, NHDC, Avantika, IMC, etc. Since years, Deepak Advertising has been successfully serving the best clients in almost every field from Government, Corporate, Retailers, Real Estate, Education, Medical, IT.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:17 PM IST