Debashish Sen meets Sharma, Minister of Energy and Urban Development, Uttar Pradesh

Debashish Sen, Regional Executive Director (North) of NTPC Northern Zone Headquarters, met Sharma, Energy and Urban Development Minister, Uttar Pradesh government and congratulated him on becoming a minister.

During the meeting, Sen briefly apprised him about NTPC's projects located in Uttar Pradesh and gave detailed information about the contribution being made in the development of the state.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:40 AM IST