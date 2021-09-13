Darshana Jardosh, MoS for Railways and Textiles, flags off Champaran Satyagraha Express through video conferencing

Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, flagged off Champaran Satyagraha Express through video conferencing on September 10, from New Delhi through video conferencing. The train will run with increased frequency from weekly to bi-weekly. On this occasion, a program was also organized at Bapudham Motihari station where MP and Chairman of Railway Standing Committee, Radha Mohan Singh also flagged off this train. Other dignitaries were also present at Bapudham Motihari station.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:04 PM IST