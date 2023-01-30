Daman District Panchayat, Deputy Chief Maitri Patel hoisted the flag on Republic Day and Merger-Day

Daman Dist. panchayat Deputy Chief Maitri Jatin Patel, hoisted the tricolor flag in the premises of the District Panchayat on the 74th Republic Day and the fourth anniversary of the Merger-Day and greeted the people of Daman. Deputy Chief Maitri Patel said in his address after the flag hoisting that the country became independent on 15 August 1947. On January 26, 1950, when the Indian Constitution came into force, the country became a republic governed by its own law. He said that America was ahead in the 19th century. China was ahead in the 20th century. India is the name of the 21st century. Today India is among the top ten countries of the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country is progressing everywhere. Under the direct guidance of Administrator Praful Patel, Daman-Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are progressing in all areas including education, health.

As an Indian citizen, we should give our moral support in the development of the country by performing our civic duties. It is noteworthy that in this program of Republic Day, CEO Ashish Mohan, BDO Rahul Bhimra, Assistant Director of Education Kanan, Assistant Engineer Kantibhai Patel, District Panchayat members- Simpleben Patel, Rinaben Patel, Falguniben Patel, Jagrutiben Patel, Sunitaben Halpati, Varshikaben Patel, Yogeshbhai Patel, Babubhai Patel, Sadanandbhai Mitna, Dineshbhai Dhodi, District Panchayat staff, teachers and students were present. Deputy Chief Maitri Patel bowed down to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before hoisting the flag. The students sang the national anthem and jilla panchayat Deputy Chief saluted the flag.

