Dahod workshop has been renamed as “Rolling Stock Workshop”

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway recently inaugurated the renamed Dahod Workshop through video link. The previously named “Loco Carriage & Wagon Workshop, Dahod” has been renamed as “Rolling Stock Workshop, Dahod”. On this occasion, Principal Heads of Departments of WR, Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam Division, Chief Workshop Manager of Dahod Workshop alongwith other senior officers, representatives of unions & associations were also present through video link.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Kansal had inspected the workshop recently. It was seen that this workshop overhauled all types of rolling stock, contrary to the earlier days when it catered to only Locos, Carriages & Wagons. Hence the need was felt to rename the workshop as “Rolling Stock Workshop, Dahod”.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:38 AM IST