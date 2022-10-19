Dadaji Bhuse inaugurates 'PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Maritime Regional Summit 2022 organized by JNPA & MbPA

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port, in association with Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) hosts the 'PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Maritime Regional Summit 2022,’ a two-day conclave, as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India. The objective is to create greater awareness about the concept of ‘Gati Shakti- National Master Plan’ for multimodal connectivity, launched by the Prime Minister of India in October 2021.

The summit was inaugurated by Dadaji Bhuse, Minister (Ports and Mining), GoM, in the presence of Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman, MbPA, Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Dy. Chairman, MbPA, and other esteemed dignitaries.

Dadaji Bhuse, Minister (Ports and Mining), GoM, in his address, while highlighting how the initiative of PM- Gati Shakti National Master Plan has played a vital role in developing India’s port sector and has proved beneficial for Maharashtra as well said, “The PM Gati Shakti plan, an infrastructural game changer, was started to help India achieve the USD 20 trillion economy dream by 2040. The initiative was launched for integrated infrastructure planning and synchronized project implementation across all concerned Central Ministries, Departments, and State Governments. the 'PM Gati Shakti' scheme will enable the state to emerge as a hub for Road, Port, and Airport connectivity, increasing the trade and economic prosperity in the state.”

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, in his address said, “Gati Shakti will lend more power and speed to the infrastructure pipeline by sharing resources and developing synergies towards building a more harmonized ecosystem. JNPA's multi-modal connectivity contributes immensely along the lines of PM Gati Shakti as the port is an extended gateway globally and locally with seamless connectivity to the port by rail and road, enhancing full access to the hinterland, creating flexibility and efficiencies among businesses, connecting the movement of people, goods and services.”

Speaking at the occasion, Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman, MbPA, said, “PM Gati Shakti is based on Six Pillars- Comprehensiveness, Prioritization, Optimization, Synchronization, Analytical and Dynamic. The Gati Shakti National Master Plan will become a real time decision making tool for infrastructural and economic ministries. This will bring in cost efficiencies and competitiveness & thus will improve overall logistics efficiency in the country.

The summit witnessed participation from various stakeholders in panel discussions and sessions conducted on various topics like Creating synergy between departments: "Breaking the silos", Using technology for optimization - Time and Cost reduction, "Data Management - Analytics & Utilization, Converging 'Amrit kaal' Vision 2047 of GatiShakti, and "Outcome & Output of GatiShakti Initiatives.