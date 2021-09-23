Dabur Vatika forays into Face Wash category

Dabur Vatika, India's most trusted natural Personal Care Brand from the House of Dabur, today announced its foray into face wash category with the launch of Dabur Vatika Face Wash range. Further strengthening Dabur’s presence in the personal care market in India, this range has been exclusively launched with Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce platform.

Priced at MRP Rs. 170, the New Vatika Face Wash will be available in a 150ml SKU. It comes in 3 Variants – Vatika Neem Purifying Face Wash, Vatika Sandalwood Illuminating Face Wash and Vatika Honey Moisture Boost Face Wash.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing Rajat Mathur said: "Vatika has always recognized and strived to meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. We are excited to strengthen our Vatika portfolio with the launch of new Vatika Face Wash. Be it Hair Oil or Shampoo, Dabur Vatika has evolved as the preferred personal care brand for millions of consumers over the years. With the New Vatika Face Wash, we are now expanding the Vatika franchise to give consumers a Soap and Paraben-free product for their daily face care needs.”

Dabur India Ltd DGM-Marketing (Innovations) K. Ganapathy Subramaniam said: “The launch of Vatika Face Wash demonstrates Dabur's continued commitment to providing innovative natural skin care products of the highest quality standards, without compromise. Each variant of the new range has a unique ingredient that solves specific face-skin problems. Vatika Face Wash is dermatologically tested and is paraben & soap-free and has 100% Natural Actives. We continue to research and co-create products with Flipkart to offer our consumers world class a Personal Care product range.”

Flipkart Senior Vice President - Beauty, General Merchandise and Home Manish Kumar said: “As a homegrown company, Flipkart is deeply committed to bringing the most relevant products to its consumers, through its marketplace. With the changing external environment, we have witnessed consumers becoming more aware of the environmental impact and benefits of using organic/natural products. Keeping up with these insights, we are excited to co-create and bring Dabur’s new Vatika Face Wash to the market. As a strategic partner of the brand, we share a common cause – bringing high-quality products to Indian consumers that cater to their needs."

“Dabur has always bet big on e-commerce as a channel of the future. Our continuous effort has been to give our shoppers something new and exciting. The Vatika Face Wash range is our latest offering in this endeavor. It was a sheer delight to co-create this product along with Flipkart, one of our strategic partners. Both Dabur and Flipkart teams have worked closely to understand the emerging trends in the natural ingredient-based face wash category to come up with this natural range. I believe the new Vatika Face Wash will be immensely loved by our shoppers,” said Dabur India Ltd Business Head E-commerce Smerth Khanna.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:09 PM IST