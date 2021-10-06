Dabur names Disha Patani as the New Brand Ambassador for Gulabari

Dabur India Ltd today announced the signing of Bollywood Diva Disha Patani as the new face of its natural rose-based Skin Care brand Dabur Gulabari. As the new brand ambassador for Dabur Gulabari, Disha will appear in multiple campaigns which will run across platforms.

“Dabur Gulabari is one of India’s most trusted beauty and skin care brand which comes with the promise of giving our users a radiant rose glow and beautiful skin. Dabur Gulabari is built on a strong equity of natural ingredients making it a perfect match with Disha’s natural beauty. Disha Patani is not only the perfect personification of Dabur Gulabari’s brand values but also serves as an inspiration to young teenage girls who dare to dream. We are delighted to welcome Disha Patani to the Dabur Gulabari family and are confident that this association will help us build a better connect with our current users and also make the brand more relevant to the young and teenage audience,” Dabur India Ltd Vice President-Marketing Abhishek Jugran said.

Dabur also announced the launch of Dabur Gulabari in a new, improved pack, along with refreshed packaging. “As part of our efforts to make the brand more youthful and in sync with the aspirations of the modern-day consumer, we have refreshed the Dabur Gulabari packaging. I am confident that the signing of our new brand ambassador and the packaging revamp will further strengthen the brand’s position amongst the consumers” Jugran added.

ALSO READ Dabur Vatika forays into Face Wash category

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:56 AM IST