Dabur launches ‘Odonil Gel Pocket’, a Gel-based Air Freshener infused with Essential Oils

India's leading consumer products maker Dabur India today announced the expansion of its Odonil portfolio with the launch of ‘Odonil Gel Pocket’, a unique Gel-based air freshener which gives superior and long-lasting fragrance.

“We have expanded our Odonil portfolio with the launch of Odonil Gel Pocket infused with essential oils, which provide superior fragrance experiences. The new Odonil Gel Pocket comes in three fragrances: Citrus Bloom, Floral valley and Wild Forest. Citrus Bloom offers a refreshing combination of citrus fruits and white floral notes. Wild Forest has a vibrant aromatic fragrance that is infused with lavender, and fruity floral notes, while Floral valley is a blend of eclectic, exotic florals. The launch of Odonil Gel Pocket range signals our intent to raise the bar and provide never before fragrance experiences to the Indian consumers,” Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head – Home Care Sanath Pulikkal said.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd Business Head-Ecommerce and Modern Trade Smerth Khanna said: “We are delighted to launch 'Odonil Gel Pocket' with Amazon.in. The new Odonil Gel Pocket comes in an attractive diamond pack-shape, which provides instant fragrance as soon as the pack is opened. It eliminates unpleasant odours for up to 30 days and provides long-lasting fragrance. We are confident that our new product will appeal to the fragrance-loving customers and help them keep their homes fresh.”

Priced at Rs 65 for a 10gm pack and Rs 205 for a pack of 3, Odonil Gel Pocket has been launched on leading e-commerce platform Amazon India. The product will be rolled out in other sales channels soon.

“We are excited to launch the new air freshener “Odonil Gel Pocket” for our customers on Amazon.in. Odonil is a leading home and air freshening brand from the house of Dabur and is a preferred choice among customers when it comes to air fresheners on Amazon.in. This air care solution from Odonil will provide customers with germ protection, long-lasting gel technology, and fragrances that are infused with essential oils, for every space in the house. With this launch, we take a step further in our effort to offer our customers a vast and diverse selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery, and a great shopping experience on Amazon.in,” said Amazon India Director – Core Consumables Nishant Raman.