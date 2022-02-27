Dabur, IndianOil tie-up for ‘Direct2Home’ sales to LPG Households

India’s leading Ayurveda major Dabur India Limited and India’s leading energy provider IndianOil today announced an exclusive partnership to provide direct access of Dabur’s range of trusted products to around 14 crore Indane LPG consumer households across India.

As a part of the tie-up, IndianOil’s Indane LPG distributors will become retail business partners for Dabur and will help sell the entire Dabur range of products directly to the crores of Indane LPG consumer households through their network of delivery personnel, creating customer delight. A technological & system integration is being carried out by IndianOil and Dabur to render seamless delight to the entire value chain, especially Indane LPG users.

This initiative will help Dabur to leverage IndianOil’s unmatched reach to Indian households.

Announcing the partnership, Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said: “We are really excited to be the first FMCG Company to join hands with IndianOil for this unique partnership. This will bring us closer to millions of Indane LPG consumers across urban, semi-urban & rural areas and is an integral part of our multi-channel go-to-market strategy. As a company that’s dedicated to the health and well-being of every household, we have always been working towards not only improving our direct reach to consumer households but also enhance their buying experience. The coming together of two of the oldest and largest Indian brands, Dabur and IndianOil, should be able to unlock significant value for both the companies.”

Speaking on the occasion, IndianOil Executive Director (LPG) SS Lamba said: “IndianOil is a customer-centric corporation, constantly seeking to add value to our customers. We are extremely happy to tie up with Dabur India Ltd for distribution and supply of their products to our consumers. We are highly appreciative of this new go-to-market route, which will enable convenience and ease of buying for our customers through trusted Indane LPG distributors and their network of delivery personnel.”

Lamba also highlighted the dedication of Indane delivery personnel to ensure continuous supplies despite the adversities. “IndianOil, with 12,750 plus Indane distributors and more than 90,000 delivery personnel, caters to 14.3 crore households, in every nook and corner of the country. The dedication of our delivery personnel remains unparalleled. More recently, our Nation experienced the committed efforts of our delivery personnel first-hand, that ensured doorstep and continued delivery of LPG refills despite the disruptions of the pandemic and the lockdown,” he said.

“The pandemic has changed many business models, and we strongly believe that consumers should be given an opportunity to buy our range of products from their homes. We are confident that this tie-up will allow us to ensure availability and easy access of Dabur’s diverse range of products directly to consumer households,” Dabur India Ltd Executive Director – Sales Adarsh Sharma said.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:45 PM IST