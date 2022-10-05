Da Nang City delegates meet IVCCI at IMC

On September 28, a delegation from Da Nang City authority in Vietnam led by Tran Phuoc Son, Vice Chairman of Da Nang People's Committee interacted with office bearers and members of Indo Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IVCCI) in Mumbai at IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. While welcoming the delegation, both Ajoykant Ruia, President, IVCCI and Anant Singhania, President, IMC stressed the need for strengthening bilateral economic relations between Vietnam and India for sustained growth of both economies which are amongst the fastest growing economies despite set back due to pandemic.

The delegation included officials from departments of industry and trade, information and communication, foreign affairs and tourism. The Consul General of Vietnam in Mumbai Hoang Tung was also present.

The delegation made presentation about the opportunities Da Nang offer including dedicated industry clusters with host of modern amenities and incentives as well as administration’s support system for making it easy for businesses to establish operations.

With pristine beaches, fantastic street food, famous Hai Van Pass, marble mountains and collection of luxury resorts and budget accommodations, Da Nang City in Vietnam has become one of the most sought-after touristic destination for leisure and wedding. The Da Nang City has also emerged as an attractive investment destination for domestic and international investors and serves as a gateway to the Central Region, which is rapidly industrializing.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of direct flight being introduced in the month of October by Vietjet between Mumbai and Da Nang.

IVCCI, only bilateral chamber with Vietnam, has played the role of the catalyst for enhancing the flow of trade and investment between two countries to since its inception in 1990 which stand currently at more than 14 billion USD.