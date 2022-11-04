e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryCVO, IndianOil, inspires school students at IndianOil Inter-School Vigilance Awareness Quiz

CVO, IndianOil, inspires school students at IndianOil Inter-School Vigilance Awareness Quiz

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
SUBODHPRASAD
Follow us on

Anant Kumar Singh, CVO, inspired over 250 school students from 134 Delhi-NCR schools who participated in the 6th edition of IndianOil Inter-School Vigilance Awareness Quiz at SCOPE, New Delhi. Singh urged the young ones to imbibe moral values & contribute towards building an ethical & corruption-free society.

The inter-school quiz was organised by IndianOil to involve young Indians to spread the message on integrity & ethics in the country. The team from DPS, Vasant Kunj, emerged as the winner of this year’s quiz, while Mount Carmel School and Vasant Valley School teams won the first & second runners-up trophy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Special Campaign 2.0 Concludes on CR with Cleanliness drives, speedy disposal of office matters and...

Special Campaign 2.0 Concludes on CR with Cleanliness drives, speedy disposal of office matters and...

Prime Minister dedicates to the nation newly gauge converted Asarva – Himmatnagar – Udaipur &...

Prime Minister dedicates to the nation newly gauge converted Asarva – Himmatnagar – Udaipur &...

‘PPP Grievance Redressal Meet’ organized at JNPA under SCDPM 2.0 Campaign

‘PPP Grievance Redressal Meet’ organized at JNPA under SCDPM 2.0 Campaign

CVO, IndianOil, inspires school students at IndianOil Inter-School Vigilance Awareness Quiz

CVO, IndianOil, inspires school students at IndianOil Inter-School Vigilance Awareness Quiz

First direct flight of Air India Express connecting Vijayawada and Sharjah takes off

First direct flight of Air India Express connecting Vijayawada and Sharjah takes off