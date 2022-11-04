CVO, IndianOil, inspires school students at IndianOil Inter-School Vigilance Awareness Quiz

SUBODHPRASAD

Anant Kumar Singh, CVO, inspired over 250 school students from 134 Delhi-NCR schools who participated in the 6th edition of IndianOil Inter-School Vigilance Awareness Quiz at SCOPE, New Delhi. Singh urged the young ones to imbibe moral values & contribute towards building an ethical & corruption-free society.

The inter-school quiz was organised by IndianOil to involve young Indians to spread the message on integrity & ethics in the country. The team from DPS, Vasant Kunj, emerged as the winner of this year’s quiz, while Mount Carmel School and Vasant Valley School teams won the first & second runners-up trophy.