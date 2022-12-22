CSR: BEL installs Apheresis machine at Govt MMG Hospital, Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Unit of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has donated an Apheresis machine to the blood bank of MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

General V K Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highway, inaugurated the machine installed at the hospital on December 20, 2022. Vikramaditya Singh Malik, Chief Development Officer, Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad, Dr Manoj Chaturvedi, CMS MMG Hospital, Giriraja N, General Manager (DCCS/BEL-Ghaziabad), Chetan Auti Patil, Sr DGM (HR)/BEL-Ghaziabad, Ms Aparna Tiwari, Sr DGM (CSR)/BEL-Ghaziabad, doctors and senior officers were present.

The Apheresis is a high-end machine used for assistance in blood component therapy. The machine takes blood from the donor and separates it into different components: platelets, plasma, white and red blood cells, using a single-use kit for each donor. Only those components required for the patient are finally extracted and remaining components are returned to the donor. The machine is best utilised for treatment of Anaemia (RBC), Dengue (platelets) and COVID (plasma). At MMG Hospital, a team of doctors have been trained to operate the machine. Apheresis was hitherto not available in Government hospitals in Ghaziabad, and patients were being treated manually.

BEL-Ghaziabad is engaged in many significant CSR projects in the areas of health care, education, sanitation, vocational skill development, etc, all of which are aimed at the development and well-being of the society at large.