CS Nagendra D Rao becomes Vice-President of the Corporate Secretaries International Association for the year 2022

CS Nagendra D Rao, President, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, has been unanimously elected as the Vice-President of the Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA), for the year 2022.

As the Global Voice of Corporate Secretaries and Governance Professionals, CSIA was established in the year 2010 in Geneva, Switzerland and reconstituted as a company limited by guarantee in Hongkong in 2017 and represents a network of more than 100,000 Corporate Secretaries and Governance Professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world.

Having created a platform where the best practices, knowledge, and experiences from all over the world are shared, ICSI has evolved beyond national boundaries. Appointment of CS Nagendra D Rao, as the Vice- President of CSIA, reaffirms the ICSI’s role as an inclusive body in the global governance map.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:12 PM IST