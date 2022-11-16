e-Paper Get App
CRWWO Prize distribution for Children of Railway Employees on the occasion of Childrens' Day

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 01:06 AM IST
Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) distributed prizes to children of railway employees on the occasion of Childrens' day on 14.11.2022. Earlier, it had organised Drawing & Painting and essay writing Competition on 11th and 18th September 2022 respectively. Total no of 735 children in the age group (6-15) participated across the zone and exhibited their writing and painting skills. Out of which, 60 children were awarded by Smt. Menu Lahoti, President, CRWWO at Nirmal Park, Mumbai on 14.11.2022

Master Prithvi Bhimsha Solapur Division, Kumari Amwy Priya from Central railway HQ and Kumari Tahrin falak from Pune Division were given consolation prizes at Railway Board Level.

Under the able leadership of Menu Lahoti, President, Vice President, Niti Singh; Secretary Neeru Arora, Divya Sharma Treasurer and other executive members of the CRWWO, various activities are conducted for the welfare of the society specially for the staff of railways.

