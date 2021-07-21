CRWWO organizes street play to create awareness for promoting Covid-19 vaccination drive

Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) organized a street play “Corona Bhagega – India Jeetega” as part of awareness programme for promoting Covid-19 vaccination drive at a function held at the concourse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on July 19, 2021.

On this occasion, Tanuja Kansal, President, CRWWO said the whole world is suffering from the Covid 19 pandemic, destroying the hopes and dreams of humanity. It has a profound impact on our livelihood, economy, our everyday life. All of us including children are helpless with the changed situation due to COVID 19. Whenever human race has faced such difficult situations, it has always found a way out. She added that vaccination is the only way to fight and defeat Covid 19, but still many people have misconceptions and fear in their mind about it.

CRWWO team decided to create awareness among the people so that the employees of Central Railway and everyone can know why vaccination is necessary, what are the benefits of taking it. Since a street play is the best and most entertaining medium, it was organized to spread the message. The street play “Corona Bhagega – India Jeetega” was presented by artistes of Central Railway Cultural Academy from Headquarters, Mumbai Division and Parel Workshop.

Kansal appreciated the concept and performance of all the artistes and announced an award of Rs.20,000/- for the team.