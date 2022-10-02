CRWWO organises Competitions for Children of Railway Employees

Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) organised an essay writing competition under the leadership of Smt. Menu Lahoti, President, CRWWO for the children of railway employees on 18th September, 2022 in the headquarters and all the divisions of Central Railway (CR). In all, a total of 735 children (36 from headquarters, 42 from Pune, 84 from Nagpur, 180 from Bhusaval, 138 from Solapur and 255 from Mumbai) participated across the zone and exhibited their writing skills.

The competition was organised at zonal and divisional headquarters with different topics for three different age groups. The topics for the age group of 6 to 9 years were – ‘Rainy Day’ or ‘Favorite Food cooked by your mother’ or ‘What you did on your Holiday’; for the age group of 9-12 years were – ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ or ‘Your favorite personality’ or ‘What you did when your school was closed during complete lockdown’; for the age group of 12 to 15 years were – ‘Advantages and Disadvantages of Mobile Phones’ or ‘Importance of Physical Fitness and Yoga in Life’ or ‘Achievements of India in Commonwealth Games 2022’. Executive members and representatives of the CRWWO were present on this occasion.

Earlier, a drawing & painting competition was also organised by CRWWO on 11th September, 2022 at CR Headquarters. 46 children participated with great enthusiasm in this competition which was organised in CR auditorium on various themes for three different age groups. The themes for the age group of 6 to 9 years were – ‘My Favourite Sports’, ‘My Home with a Beautiful Garden’ and ‘My Decorative Hands’; for the age group of 9-12 years were – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Scene’, ‘Your Favourite Festival’ and ‘Cricket Match Scene’; for the age group of 12 to 15 years were – ‘Scene during Total Lockdown’, ‘Commonwealth Games 2022’ and ‘Your Dream World’. Executive members of the CRWWO were present on this occasion. Certificates and gifts were given to all the 46 children who participated in the competition.

Under the able leadership of Mrs. Menu Lahoti, President, CRWWO; Vice President, Mrs. Niti Singh; Secretary Mrs. Neeru Arora, Treasurer Mrs. Divya Sharma and other executive members of the organisation conduct various welfare activities for different strata of society including railway employees. The selected winners of these drawing & painting and essay competitions will participate in the national level competition amongst all the participants across Indian Railways.