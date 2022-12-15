CRWWO organises Annual Sports Day at Wadibunder for Students of Meri Pathshala

Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) organised annual sports day for wards of contract labourers.

They are student’s of Meri Pathshala, an initiative of CRWWO at (Wadibunder) on 12.12.2022. Total 37 children have participated in various Events such as 50 feet race, book balancing race, chocolate race, pen collection race, sack race, musical chair and marble spoon race in which 21 children’s were awarded for their outstanding performance by Mrs Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation.

Executive Committee Members of CRWWO Mrs Neeru Arora, Mrs Divya Sharma, Mrs Prerna Goswami and other Members of CRWWO were also present on the occasion.

CRWWO provides free education to children of contractual Labourers in Meri Pathshala (Wadibunder). Ever since this camp has started remarkable difference can be seen in these kids not only in their reading, recitation, writing but also in their mannerism.

Health checkup programme was also organised on the occasion of children's day for children of meri pathshala at Wadibunder.

A drawing competition was organised on 10th November in which 53 children of contract labourers participated out of which 13 children were awarded with special gifts.