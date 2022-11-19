CRWWO Distributes Prizes for Children of Railway Employees on the occasion of Children’s Day

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 01:27 AM IST
CRWWO again started to motivate and sharpen the motor skills, imagination, writing skills, etc of wards of railway employees after the pandemic by organizing essay writing, drawing and painting competitions for them in various age groups.

Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) had organised Drawing & Painting and essay writing Competition on 11th and 18thSeptember 2022 respectively. A total of 735 children in age group (6-15) participated across Central Railway and exhibited their writing and painting skills. Out of which, 60 children were awarded by Menu Lahoti, President, CRWWO at Nirmal Park, Mumbai on 14.11.2022 at the prize distribution function organized on the occasion of Children’s Day.

In this year CRWWO distributed books as prizes to develop reading skills in children. Menu Lahoti said that CRWWO is proud to inform that three children of each age group i.e. 6-9 years, 9-12 years and 12-15 years got consolation prizes at Railway Board Level. They are Master Prithvi Bhimsha, Solapur Division, Kumari Amwy Priya from Headquarters, Central Railway and Kumari Tahrin Falak from Pune Division.

Under the able leadership of Menu Lahoti along with executive members of the CRWWO, various activities are conducted for the welfare of the society especially for the staff of railways.

