CRWWO celebrates International Women’s Day with Awareness Seminar on Women’s Health

Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (CRWWO) was the Chief Guest at a seminar on Women’s health organized by CRWWO on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022 at Nirmal Park, Mumbai.

Menu Lahoti congratulated Women on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said that the theme this year is “Break the Bias-gender equality today for a sustainable Tomorrow”. She further said that the contribution of Women in all fields and profession is increasing day by day. At the same time, Women need to take care of themselves too. CRWWO has been at the fore front in organizing medical check-up camps for Women at Headquarters and Divisional level and at Staff colonies. She also directed all Divisional Women Welfare Organisations of Central Railway to organise health check-up camps in railway colonies for Group C and Group D staff and their families in coordination with Divisional Hospitals and Health Units of Central Railway. Women should be made aware of the various health issues faced by them and such regular check- ups are necessary to diagnose, detect and solve any health problems if found.”

The President, CRWWO also released “Healthy Women=Healthy Communities”, a Health check-up diary for Women. Tanuja Pankaj, General Secretary, CRWWO, Rupali Goel, President, CRWWO, Mumbai Division, Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director, Byculla Hospital, Office bearers of CRWWO, Senior Doctors of Byculla Hospital and Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present.

The seminar featured eminent speakers like Dr. Bhavini Shah Balakrishnan, Dr. Swadhin Mohanty and Dr. Sushma Matey who spoke on Awareness of Women’s Health issues like preventive Cancer, Menopause & Mensuration, Cardiac problems respectively.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:21 PM IST