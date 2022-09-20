CR's Yatri App now with enhanced security and live location share

Central Railway released the GPS Live Location of Trains function on 13.7.2022 which enabled suburban commuters to plan their travel in a better way. The live location tracking component of the Yatri app facilitates users to observe a live train location on a map and see the train symbol moving due to installation of GPS devices on all of Central Railway's suburban rakes and an algorithm designed to get the real-time location of local trains.

Now, Yatri app has updates which have enhanced security and provision to share live location with family and friends. Recipients can check the current location by clicking the shared link received.

Yatri App update also now provides instant location streaming of one's favourite train. The location status is updated on the mobile screen instantly. No more 15 seconds app refresh. It also now provides a full screen map for the users to explore nearby stations in other areas as well. In search A to B feature now provides a feature to find 'previous' and 'next' trains also for commuters to plan their journey well in advance.

These updates have been provided on the basis of reviews on Google Playstore with suggestions to improve further.

This facility is available for local train commuters of Main line, Harbour line, Transharbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line.

Download the Central Railway’s official Mumbai Local app, the ‘Yatri App’ on Android and IOS from Play Store/App Store.