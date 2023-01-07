CR's Scrap Revenue of Rs. 349.99 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - December) is the highest ever

Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23 (April to December), Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 349.99 crore from sale of scrap. This is the highest ever sale by Central Railway for the April to December period. This Scrap Revenue is 4.79% more when compared to the revenue of Rs. 333.98 crore achieved during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

The disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly.