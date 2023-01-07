e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryCR's Scrap Revenue of Rs. 349.99 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - December) is the highest ever

CR's Scrap Revenue of Rs. 349.99 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - December) is the highest ever

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23 (April to December), Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 349.99 crore from sale of scrap. This is the highest ever sale by Central Railway for the April to December period. This Scrap Revenue is 4.79% more when compared to the revenue of Rs. 333.98 crore achieved during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

The disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CR appeals to passengers not to misuse Alarm Chain Pulling

CR appeals to passengers not to misuse Alarm Chain Pulling

CR's Scrap Revenue of Rs. 349.99 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - December) is the highest ever

CR's Scrap Revenue of Rs. 349.99 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - December) is the highest ever

Hamdard signs agreement with Reliance MET City to build Hamdard Food Park Cluster (HFPC) at Jhajjar,...

Hamdard signs agreement with Reliance MET City to build Hamdard Food Park Cluster (HFPC) at Jhajjar,...

CR AC local ridership crosses 1 Crore mark

CR AC local ridership crosses 1 Crore mark

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore addresses media on highlights of the year 2022

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore addresses media on highlights of the year 2022