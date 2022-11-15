CR's scrap revenue of Rs 250.49 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - October) is highest ever

Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23 (April to October), Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 250.49 crore from sale of scrap which is Rs. 1.82 crore more when compared to the revenue of Rs.248.67 crore achieved during the corresponding period of last year i.e. April to October 2021.

The scarp sale revenue of Rs. 250.49 Crore generated by Central Railway is the highest ever revenue generated from sale of scrap for April to October period in any year.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly. He also said that Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in railways.