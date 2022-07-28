CR's Pragati Express - Third train between Pune-Mumbai -Pune to run with Vista dome Coach, Reflects the growing popularity

The Vista Dome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breath-taking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proved to be a hit.

Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the third Vista dome coach on Mumbai – Pune route was attached to 12125/12126 Pragati Express which began its journey from Pune towards CSMT Mumbai recently.

The immense popularity of Vista dome coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with effect from June 26, 2021, later, the second Vista dome coach on Mumbai -Pune Route was attached to Deccan Queen from August 15, 2021 and from July 25, 2022 third Vista dome was attached to Pragati Express.

Passengers of Pragati Express will have an add-on experience of viewing the other side of Matheran hill as it will traverse through Karjat – Panvel route to Mumbai apart from enjoying the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section. The unique Vista dome coaches, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, etc. Last but not the least, the viewing gallery.

The third Vista dome coach reflects the growing popularity and enthusiasm of the passengers of Mumbai – Pune route to relish the nature through Vista dome Coach.